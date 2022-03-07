Md. Tech Council announces 2022 Industry Awards finalists

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) announced the finalists for its annual Industry Awards Celebration on Monday, an event that honors individuals and companies in the life sciences, technology, and government contracting industries that have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

For the first time in two years, the awards ceremony will be held in person, with the winners announced live May 12 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, more than 9,000 people tuned in to the virtual Industry Awards Celebration.

The 2022 finalists include:

CEO of the Year – Government Contracting

Matt Brown – ShorePoint Inc.

Daniel Ra – Red Alpha LLC

Rodney Williams Sr. – JASINT Consulting and Technologies LLC

CEO of the Year – Life Sciences

Frank Amato – SYNAPS Dx

Douglas Falk – Vita Therapeutics

Stephen L. Hoffman – Sanaria

Kenneth T. Mills – REGENXBIO

CEO of the Year – Technology

Randy Altschuler, Xometry

Todd Marks, Mindgrub Technologies

Rick Rudman, Curbio

Steve Sidel, Mindoula

Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year

Cartesian Therapeutics

Medcura

NextCure

TeraImmune Inc.

Emerging Technology Company of the Year

CoreAchieve

Curbio

InventWood

Kion

N5 Sensors Inc.

Government Contracting Company of the Year (Revenue Under $50 Million)

Global Alliant, Inc.

ShorePoint, Inc.

TeamWorx Security

Government Contracting Company of the Year (Revenue Over $50 Million)

Alpha Omega Integration

BigBear.ai

IQ Solutions Inc.

Life Sciences Company of the Year

American Gene Technologies

BD

REGENXBIO

Sanaria Inc.

Technology Company of the Year

Catalyte

Cloudforce

Mindgrub Technologies

ZeroFox Inc.

