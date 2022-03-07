Md. Tech Council announces 2022 Industry Awards finalists

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) announced the finalists for its annual Industry Awards Celebration on Monday, an event that honors individuals and companies in the life sciences, technology, and government contracting industries that have made a significant impact in their respective fields.
For the first time in two years, the awards ceremony will be held in person, with the winners announced live May 12 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, more than 9,000 people tuned in to the virtual Industry Awards Celebration.
The 2022 finalists include:
CEO of the Year – Government Contracting
Matt Brown – ShorePoint Inc.
Daniel Ra – Red Alpha LLC
Rodney Williams Sr. – JASINT Consulting and Technologies LLC
CEO of the Year – Life Sciences
Frank Amato – SYNAPS Dx
Douglas Falk – Vita Therapeutics
Stephen L. Hoffman – Sanaria
Kenneth T. Mills – REGENXBIO
CEO of the Year – Technology
Randy Altschuler, Xometry
Todd Marks, Mindgrub Technologies
Rick Rudman, Curbio
Steve Sidel, Mindoula
Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year
Cartesian Therapeutics
Medcura
NextCure
TeraImmune Inc.
Emerging Technology Company of the Year
CoreAchieve
Curbio
InventWood
Kion
N5 Sensors Inc.
Government Contracting Company of the Year (Revenue Under $50 Million)
Global Alliant, Inc.
ShorePoint, Inc.
TeamWorx Security
Government Contracting Company of the Year (Revenue Over $50 Million)
Alpha Omega Integration
BigBear.ai
IQ Solutions Inc.
Life Sciences Company of the Year
American Gene Technologies
BD
REGENXBIO
Sanaria Inc.
Technology Company of the Year
Catalyte
Cloudforce
Mindgrub Technologies
ZeroFox Inc.
