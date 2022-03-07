Michael Reza | WesBanco Bank

The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE), a nonprofit organization that enhances financial and economic literacy for Maryland’s K-12 students, welcomed Michael Reza to their Board of Trustees.

Reza’s position entails overseeing the engagement and management of WesBanco Bank’s growth in the local Banking Centers along with its team members, in conjunction with the entire mid-Atlantic Market in Maryland.

Reza works closely with Banker Center Management to ensure being part of the community as well as giving back to the community it serves as a Banking Leader.

Reza was a perfect addition to the MCEE Board of Trustees due to his strong belief in both economic education and in community building.