Securityplus FCU names first female president

Tricia C. Szurgot was named president of Securityplus Federal Credit Union in Baltimore on Monday, the first female president in the financial institution’s 84-year history.

Szurgot has spent her more than 30-year career in the credit union industry, including more than 15 in senior executive positions.

Securityplus is one of the largest not-for-profit financial institutions in Maryland with more than 34,000 members. It has three branches in the greater Baltimore area, including Owings Mills, Woodlawn and Northwest Plaza.

Szurgot moves to Securityplus from First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania where she was executive vice president and chief operating officer. During her more than five years with First Commonwealth FCU, Szurgot was the driving force behind the organization’s strategic business, brand and cultural transformation, nearly doubling its asset size to more than $1 billion, implementing new mission, vision and core values.

She worked toward building and opening seven new branches and a new 81,000-square-foot corporate headquarters with income-generating tenant spaces and founded its Corporate Social Responsibility, Financial Wellness & Empowerment, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, WE Thrive Foundation and BankOn/Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) initiatives.

In addition to her work at First Commonwealth, Szurgot is also an adjunct professor in the College of Business, Communications and Leadership at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. She teaches graduate management, strategy, marketing, communication and leadership courses.