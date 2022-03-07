Susan Longley has joined Abt Associates as vice president and account lead, health policy.

She will be responsible for managing and growing Abt’s work with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS), where she will use her extensive experience leading large-scale policy implementation and change management efforts for numerous federal clients.

Longley will help expand Abt’s portfolio in equity, patient experience, climate and cost of care. Longley will pay particular attention to augmenting Abt’s presence in digital and technical assistance opportunities and diversifying market share in existing core areas of research, monitoring, and evaluation.

Longley comes to Abt from Booz Allen, where she spent 17 years supporting senior government officials at clients such as CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. She collaborated with key stakeholders to maintain critical initiatives in health care quality, public reporting, performance measurement, and domestic preparedness. She has implemented growth and diversification strategies across multiple sectors, including health and homeland security.