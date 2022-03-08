Avelo Airlines to add BWI routes May 26

Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin service from New Haven, Connecticut to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport May 26.

The Houston-based low-cost air carrier will operate five weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport, the airline’s East Coast base. The airline will add a sixth day of service in mid-June. It also operates West Coast operations out of Hollywood Burbank Airport in California.

Avelo Airlines is a new low fare carrier that began operations in 2021. The airline will utilize Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the new route. Avelo currently serves 18 destinations across the United States.

Avelo Airlines is the third new airline scheduled to launch service at BWI Marshall Airport in 2022. PLAY will add international service to Reykjavik, Iceland on April 20. Icelandair will introduce new service to Reykjavik on May 13.