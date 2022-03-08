Christina Snyder | Jacob William Advisory

Christina Snyder CFP, ChFC, RICP, CISP, AEP was promoted to partner at Jacob William Advisory, a registered investment adviser firm focused on helping individuals and families create clarity and understanding in their financial lives.

Snyder joined Jacob William Advisory as an associate partner in 2020 with more than 20 years of experience as a wealth adviser and financial planner helping clients address all aspects of their financial lives, including wealth transfer, insurance, taxes, investments, estate and trust planning, retirement, risk management and business planning. That same year, she was named one of the “Top 100 People in Finance” by Top 100 Magazine and one of Exeleon’s 10 Leading Businesswomen of the Year. Prior to Jacob William Advisory, Snyder spent 15 years with PNC Wealth Management, where she advanced to vice president and relationship strategist and specialized in helping high-net worth clients with complex estate, tax, and financial planning needs.

Snyder currently serves on the board of the Baltimore Estate Planning Council and is a member of its diversity and inclusion committee. She is a member of the Financial Planning Association, Collaborative Professionals of Baltimore, Maryland Senior Resource Network Inc, and Life Planning Resources, a professional organization that educates the public on financial and elder care issues. Christina also belongs to Pacesetters, a business development group for Baltimore-based businesses, and The Center Club’s Women in Business. She volunteers on the planned giving advisory council for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Emerging Leaders United for the United Way of Central Maryland.