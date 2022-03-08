Record growth gave KLNB most successful year in 2021

In a year filled with change and volatility across the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, KLNB, the Washington region’s largest privately held CRE brokerage firm, saw a 45% rise in total transactions in 2021, powering the brokerage to the most successful year in KLNB’s 54-year history.

KLNB had a total transaction value of just over $1.7 billion, a 31% increase over 2020 and a record high. The brokerage presided over 1,220 total transactions in 2020, which is also 17% higher than 2019, KLNB’s previous best year. KLNB oversaw 652 transactions, a 39% rise over 2020, and a 15% increase over 2019.

The industrial sector, also a large part of KLNB’s expertise, continued its meteoric rise, largely fueled by the growth of e-commerce and data centers. As a result, KLNB’s industrial specialists experienced an outstanding year as well, with a 63% increase over 2020, and a 26% rise when compared to 2019. The numbers indicate the progression of the industrial market shows no signs of slowing down.

The nation’s office sector experienced more stagnation in 2021 and that was reflected across the Capital region and in KLNB’s transactions. As COVID cases rose and fell throughout the year, tenants remained hesitant to sign contracts. Unsure as to how much space they will need, when they will need it, how many employees will return, and what amenities will be required when they do come back, the great “return to office” was put on hold.

To help accommodate the brokerage’s growth in the region, KLNB’s Maryland teams moved into new and refreshed offices in both Towson and Columbia. After 16 years at the firm’s previous Columbia location, KLNB’s leadership team revisited the market, moving to a larger, 5,434 square foot space in a building that is leased by several of KLNB’s office specialists.

And though the Towson offices remain at the same 10,529 square foot location, the space got a major refresh, adding beautiful new amenities and four additional offices and six workstations, enough to accommodate 10 new team members.