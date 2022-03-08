Robert Clark | United Way of Central Md.

United Way of Central Maryland has promoted Robert Clark to the new position of Senior Vice President and Chief Grants Officer. As the latest member to join the organization’s Executive Leadership Team, Clark will be charged with leading the organization’s newly-created Grants Division, which works to improve lives for individuals and families across greater Baltimore by seeking grants to launch, sustain and advance effective United Way programs and services in the community and to support the work of local community organizations, service providers and social innovators.

The creation of a separate Grants Division was driven largely by the increased role grants are playing in United Way’s overall revenues and community impact and the significant growth of the organization’s Impact Strategies Division, which previously included the grants team.

A United Way of Central Maryland employee since 2015, Clark previously served as vice president, grants and impact strategy officer.