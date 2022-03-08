Steve Wooten | Think Systems

Think Systems Inc., a privately-owned national management consulting firm that provides both private and public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced today that it has hired Steve Wooten as vice president of strategic hiring.

Wooten’s appointment comes as Think continues to expand into new sectors and adds to its deep roster of experts. In his new role, Wooten will be responsible for the strategic growth of Think’s Talent Solutions Portfolio, including Executive Search and Contingent Workforce Delivery.