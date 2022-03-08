The Goddard School opens New Market location 

Child care provider The Goddard School opened its New Market location Feb. 28.

Located at 10310 Silverside St. in Frederick County, the 11,000-square-foot school is equipped with nine classrooms to serve 125 infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children. The school has added 17 jobs to the local community and will be adding more teaching jobs as the school grows.

With its official opening, The Goddard School of New Market joins more than 570 franchised locations in 38 states.