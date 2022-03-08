UMB, Terran Biosciences forge exclusive licensing deal

Terran Biosciences Inc. has entered into an agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize a portfolio of UMB’s patents and data to support a novel approach to the treatment of neurological and psychiatric illnesses with psychedelic therapeutics.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this transaction, Terran further expands their broad pipeline of promising clinical stage CNS therapeutics and technologies. This intellectual property and data will also complement Terran’s current portfolio of over 150 patents covering new compounds and applications in the psychedelic therapeutic space.

Terran Biosciences is a biotech platform company developing a portfolio of therapeutics and technologies for patients with neurological and psychiatric diseases. Backed by a number of life-science and tech investors, Terran has built a CNS-focused, tech-enabled drug development platform, and is rapidly advancing of number of late-stage assets, which include novel psychedelic-based therapeutics.