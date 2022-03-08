Weis recorded record net sales in 2021

Weis Markets Inc. recorded its highest net sales in company history in 2021 as the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based grocer released its financial results Tuesday.

Net sales totaled $4.2 billion (highest in company history), increasing 2.7% for the 52-week fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2021, compared to $4.1 billion (second highest in company history) for the same period in 2020. Fiscal year 2021 comparable store sales increased 1.7% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 18.1% on a two-year stacked basis.

The company’s fiscal year 2021 net income totaled $108.8 million (second highest in company history) compared to $118.9 million (highest in company history) for the same period in 2020, down 8.5%. Fiscal year 2021 earnings per share totaled $4.05 compared to $4.42 per share for the same period in 2020.

In fiscal year 2021, the company increased its capital expenditure program, reinvesting more than $150 million in its growth by opening four new/relocated stores and eight fuel centers, completing 13 remodels and executing more than a thousand retail store improvement projects which increased store-level efficiencies and enhanced customer experience.