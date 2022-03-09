BPW approves new electric buses for BWI

The Maryland Board of Public Works Wednesday approved a contract to purchase eight new battery-electric, zero emission buses to serve travelers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The electric buses will provide shuttle service between the BWI Marshall terminal and airport parking facilities. The Board of Public Works, with Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford sitting in as chair for Gov. Larry Hogan, and including Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot, approved a $6.86 million contract to purchase the eight 40-foot battery-electric buses.

Designed and manufactured by New Flyer of America Inc., the zero emission buses will feature 24 seats with luggage racks to comfortably accommodate airport passengers. The battery-electric shuttles have no combustion engines, so passengers will experience a smooth, quiet ride between the airport terminal and parking facilities. The bus batteries are designed to provide a range of more than 200 miles per charge. Additional customer service features include USB charging ports. The new electric buses are expected to be delivered to BWI Marshall in about a year.

Last month, BWI was honored with a Voice of the Customer recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), recognizing its work to gather and analyze passenger feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, BWI Marshall was named the top North American airport in its size category in ACI’s annual awards and in June the airport earned Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for clean and safe public facilities.