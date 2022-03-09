Choptank Health gets $750K for new Federalsburg medical facility

Choptank Community Health System received $750,000 from Caroline County Wednesday to help fund the construction of its new Hayman Avenue Federalsburg facility.

The new community health center is also supported with federal funding, with a spring 2024 anticipated completion date.

Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich said its current Federalsburg health center currently sees more than 5,100 medical and dental patients in its Bloomingdale Avenue facility and has outgrown the space.

Choptank Community Health System announced its plans for the new 20,000 square-foot Federalsburg health center in October 2021, after purchasing land for its new facility on Hayman Avenue. The new center also received an $829,000 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration one-time capital improvement grant in support of its expanded health care infrastructure.

Architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury is charged with the new facilities’ design. The new Federalsburg facility will include expanded spaces for dental and medical services, more parking and space for Choptank Health’s residency programs and behavioral health services for patients.

GMB serves local, national, and international clients with a team of more than 90 professionals working from a network of mid-Atlantic region offices. The firm was founded in 1960, with local architectural projects including the Onley, Eastville and Atlantic Community Health Centers in Virginia; the Denton Health Center and Caroline County EMS Facility in Denton and the Salisbury University Center for Entrepreneurship in Salisbury.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted.