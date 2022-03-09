Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

March 9, 2022

CONTRACTUAL ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL/ SPECIAL ASSISTANT US ATTORNEY CRIMINAL DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a contractual Assistant Attorney General/Special Assistant US Attorney in the Criminal Division.
Closing Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

