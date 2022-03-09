Dr. Stephanie Allard | The National Aquarium

Dr. Stephanie Allard was promoted to senior vice president and chief animal welfare officer with The National Aquarium.

Allard is responsible for leading, planning and evaluating the work of animal care, animal health and welfare, animal rescue, dive programs, life support systems and facilities, as well as expanding the aquarium’s formal scientific agenda. As a member of the leadership team, she is instrumental in the strategic planning for the organization with a focus on continued leadership in animal welfare.

Allard has been an integral Aquarium team member since 2020, when she began as vice president of Animal Care and Welfare. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing animal care and welfare throughout the Aquarium and Animal Care and Rescue Center.

As a professional fellow with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Allard serves as an advisor and member of several committees and advisory groups, including the Behavior Scientific Advisory Group, the Animal Welfare Committee, the Prosimian Taxon Advisory Group and the Anseriformes Taxon Advisory Group. Additionally, she is the Program Leader for the pygmy marmoset, African pygmy goose and Indian pygmy goose Species Survival Plans. Recognized for her expertise in animal behavior and welfare, she is frequently invited to speak and teach internationally. She holds doctorate and master’s degrees in experimental psychology with a focus on animal behavior from Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and neuroscience from Emory University.

Prior to joining the National Aquarium, Allard oversaw animal welfare, conservation and science as deputy chief life sciences officer at the Detroit Zoological Society, following six years as director of animal welfare. During that time, she oversaw the activities of the Center for Zoo and Aquarium Animal Welfare and Ethics, including the development of research examining the welfare of species ranging from gorillas and rhinos to penguins and Blanding’s turtles. She also led animal welfare workshops benefitting more than 300 participants from around the world. She has held animal management and research positions at Palm Beach Zoo in Florida and Zoo Atlanta, focused on animal behavior and field conservation. Additionally, she has held adjunct positions at Oakland University in Michigan, and Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College at Florida Atlantic University.