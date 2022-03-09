Elan Hilaire | MacKenzie Contracting Co.

MacKenzie Contracting Company LLC , a full-service general contracting and construction management firm serving the mid-Atlantic region, selected Elan Hilaire as project manager.

Formerly vice president, facilities manager for Howard Bank, Hilaire brings more than 10 years of construction management, commercial real estate and related business experience to this new position and will work from the company’s headquarters in Lutherville.

Hilaire will collaborate with team members, subcontractors and suppliers to maximize business opportunities, problem-solve and deliver best-in-class construction management services to its customers spanning multiple industries. Her day-to-day responsibilities will include estimating, scheduling, maintaining budgets and project oversight and client relations.

Hilaire has spent past 10 years managing facilities and projects within various industries including the financial, retail and healthcare sectors. While working with Howard Bank, she developed project objectives, oversaw the facility operations of the bank and its employees, enforced procedures and regulations to maintain a safe and clean working environment and developed preventative maintenance programs.