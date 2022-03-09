GOP ratchets up pressure on Democrats for tax relief

ANNAPOLIS — Senate Republicans Wednesday renewed their push for tax relief days before an amended budget package heads to the Senate floor.

The renewed call highlights the growing focus on pocketbook issues in the General Assembly driven by inflation and international conflict.

The Republicans’ call for broad-based relief may not come in the form of any income tax cuts for the middle class.

“We certainly need to do more meaningful relief,” said Sen. Bryan Simonaire, the Republican leader from Anne Arundel County. “So what we’re proposing would give over $340 million in the first year of tax relief.”

Inflation is growing nationally at the fastest pace in four decades. In January, the rate grew by nearly 8%.

“We as Republican senators and delegates understand what people are going through with the hardship, the high prices, the cost of living,” said Simonaire.

Maryland motorists are now also paying some of the highest gas prices in more than a decade. Automatic annual tax increases on gas taxes in Maryland are linked to inflation.

“People are just coming out of the pandemic and when they go to the gas station and they see these high prices in food stores, they need tax relief,” said Simonaire.

Topping the Republican minority wish list is an end to automatic increases in the per-gallon tax on gasoline and the elimination of a tax on digital downloads and streaming services. The two combined proposals would equal nearly $138 million.

The next gas tax increase, set for July 1, would likely increase gas tax revenues by nearly $38 million. Republicans believe that estimate from legislative is low, based on inflation rates over the last four months.

“Right now, we’re looking at a situation where inflation is increasing at the highest rate in 40 years,” said Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick.

Hough said his bill “is not a tax cut bill. It simply stops the automatic increase.”

Simonaire is proposing to end the sales tax on digital downloads and streaming services. Supporters said the 2021 law merely applies the sales tax to digital movies and music in the same way it is applied to identical non-virtual products sold in brick and mortar stores.

Exempting those products would reduce state sales tax revenue by an estimated $105 million in fiscal 2023.

Republicans are also proposing a tax credit for tourism and entertainment expenses for destinations at least 50 miles from the home of the person who claims the credit. Individuals would be eligible for up to a $500 per year credit. Couples filing jointly could double that, and dependent children would be eligible for an additional $100 each.

Republicans also said they back some form of additional tax relief for retirees.

Gov. Larry Hogan hopes to use some of the state’s historic multiyear, billion-dollar surplus to exempt many retirees from state income taxes.

Hogan’s plan reduces state revenues by $1.7 billion once it is fully phased in. The biggest phases hit in later years, when the most expensive portions of an overhaul of state public education also come due.

Democrats, who may already be facing a difficult mid-erm election year, acknowledge pocketbook issues are a growing concern.

The legislature was already nibbling around the edges with sales taxes. One proposal would eliminate diapers, baby bottles and nipples from sales taxes. A second bill, passed last week in the House, exempted oral hygiene products including toothbrushes.

The latter amounts to an estimated annual savings of 95 cents for each of Maryland’s more than 6 million residents.

Senate President Bill Ferguson last week hinted at a broad tax relief proposal, which he said is the subject of intense discussions with Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, he said.

Ferguson provided no details. He suggested a plan could be part of the budget when the Senate considers the proposal. That could happen as early as Friday.

One component could be a tax credit for hiring, according to Sen. Guy Guzzone, D-Howard and chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.

The chairman added that additional relief for retirees such as what the governor has proposed “could have the biggest impact” on low- and middle-income residents. Nonetheless, he added, Hogan’s plan to exempt those 65 and older who are receiving Social Security from state income tax would not only affect public education but could also cost local governments “hundreds of millions of dollars” because it reduces the so-called piggyback local income taxes.

“The bottom line is that there’s still a lot of moving parts,” said Guzzone. “We don’t have an agreement on anything, but we believe, given we have a surplus, if we’re going to craft a policy … we’re trying to be responsible.”