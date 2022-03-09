Gregory Care, Kobie Flowers, Andy Freeman and Eve Hill | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy is pleased to announce Gregory Care, Kobie Flowers, Andy Freeman and Eve Hill have been named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list for 2022, widely considered the most elite distinction in the profession.

This is the second consecutive year Flowers and Freeman have been awarded this prestigious designation. Other honorees include U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristin Clarke, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Sherrilyn Ifill and all nine Supreme Court Justices.

The annual list recognizes the very best of the United States’ 1.3 million lawyers. Lawdragon selects attorneys for inclusion across all practice areas based on their leadership in the profession and the impact their work has had over the past calendar year.

Lawdragon is a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features, including its well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers.

