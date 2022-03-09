Jasper Nzedu | Rosen Sapperstein

Jasper Nzedu has joined Rosen, Sapperstein and Friedlander (RS&F), a mid-Atlantic region full-service CPA firm that caters to ultra-high net worth families, middle-market businesses and family offices, as its newest strategic tax director.

Nzedu has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting and law field. Most recently, he served as managing director at the National Tax Associates, LLC as well as principal with Jasper Attorneys & Associates. He was also previously a senior manager in the national tax division at Ernst &Young, LLP, and a Law Clerk to Judge William J. Holloway Jr. at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

Nzedu has advised global corporates and passthrough entities on many significant transactions over the years. He has also authored and co-authored several articles in major tax journals and contributed to the treatise on the taxation of debt instruments.

Nzedu is an active board member on several nonprofit and community organizations including the National Capital Area Teen Challenge, Laurel Hill Community Associations and ACF USA Inc.

He received his Juris Doctor and MBA degrees from Columbia University and holds a Tax LLM from the New York University School of Law. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with two baccalaureate degrees in biology/history and political science from the University of Houston.