Jon Singer | Saul Ewing

Jon Singer has joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr as a partner in the firm’s Baltimore office.

A litigator and business lawyer, Singer represents publicly-traded and privately-held international, national, and local businesses in trials and on appeal in state and federal courts across the country. He handles complex commercial, consumer protection, product liability, real estate, and employment disputes, including class actions and other “bet-the-company” litigation, that frequently involve claims for trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, product defect, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties, and breach of restrictive covenants imposing non-compete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality obligations. His state and federal consumer protection work includes claims involving the MCPA, MCDCA, MCALA, CLEC, FDCPA, TILA, RESPA, and TCPA.

In his outside general counsel role, Singer provides guidance to clients on legal risks, contracts, regulatory compliance and other matters affecting their daily operations and strategic growth. Jon often collaborates with and oversees attorneys in the Firm across service areas to help address a broad spectrum of client needs.

Clients that Singer represents include real estate investors, developers, and contractors; multi-family housing operators and commercial landlords; banks, lenders, and mortgage servicers; professional sports teams; product manufacturers and distributors; and cannabis companies.

He earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, for University of Baltimore School of Law and his B.S. from University of Maryland.