Shelley Romano | UHY Advisors

UHY Advisors Inc. and UHY LLP (UHY) announced that Shelley Romano, a principal with the licensed CPA firm’s Columbia office, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for Athletes Serving Athletes, a nonprofit that helps those with limited mobility prepare for and participate in mainstream running events.

ASA aims to elevate the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility by empowering them to train for and participate in mainstream running events. ASA is a champion of inclusion, connecting ASA Athletes to runners from the community through its WingMan Program, inspiring all to celebrate the spirit of “Together We Finish!” ASA is based in Lutherville.

Romano has more than 35 years of experience providing accounting and tax services to a variety of clients, including automobile dealerships, commercial real estate partnerships, manufacturing and distribution, and various family-owned businesses. She is a licensed CPA in the state of Maryland and holds a degree in accounting from the University of Hartford.