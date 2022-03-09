The Wills Group acquires 6 MAPCO locations

The LaPlata-based Wills Group announced Wednesday that SMO Inc. acquired six retail fuel and convenience locations from MAPCO.

The acquisition was finalized March 3 and includes six MAPCO locations along the Virginia Interstate 95 corridor and in Warrenton, Virginia.

SMO will operate the six retail locations with the fuel locations becoming a part of the Wills Group’s fuel network.

With this acquisition, the Wills Group and SMO will now operate 277 locations across the mid-Atlantic region and expand its presence in the truck diesel market.

The Wills Group is working to complete the process of transitioning supplier and vendor agreements to SMO and is also working to integrate the MAPCO locations into its retail fuels and convenience store operations.