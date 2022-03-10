ADVERTISEMENT

HEALTHCARE LEGAL SERVICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Small, rural hospital in Maryland seeks lawyer or law firm to provide a broad range of legal services in the following areas:

• Advisor to Risk Manager on patient and staff matters

• Advisor to Senior Management

• Contract review and analysis

• Policy development on healthcare issues

• Assistance with Case Management, insurance matters, patient and family issues

• Simple to moderately complex real estate matters, including leasing, easements and right-of-way matters

• Personnel and Human Resources issues

• General business matters

• Advisor to Compliance Committee

The appropriate candidate or firm will have experience in each of the above areas, and the ability to integrate and understand the relationship of all of the various hospital divisions and work in an integrative and collaborative manner with hospital leadership. Hospital will consider a proposal from a law firm, solo practitioner and/or will consider proposals for a part-time, in-house counsel with the proper experience. Anticipated hours of service are 5-10 hour per week, but all applicants must present a plan to be available and responsive no less than five days per week, and available on an emergency basis, as needed. Response must describe the professional backgounds of the lawyers responsible for the work, identify the attorney principally responsible to the client, and proposed rate structure for all lawyers assigned to the client. This is not a request for professional liability defense counsel, all liability defense is provided by separate agreement. Responsibilities to begin on or about June 1, 2022.

Respond to: steve@sbaattorneys.com



