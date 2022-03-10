Loyola University Md. opens data analytics visualization lab

BALTIMORE—Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business recently opened a new data analytics visualization lab, a classroom outfitted with technology to help students interpret, manipulate and present large amounts of data. Students from a range of academic majors, including accounting and information systems, will learn skills crucial to the future of business.

The data analytics visualization lab will offer more powerful computing, projectors with touch capability on a 12-foot smartboard, seven large display monitors for huddle areas, integrated Zoom video conferencing with a high-resolution camera that can track subjects and movable, modular classroom furniture. The technology will help students turn raw data into colorful charts, graphs, maps, dashboards and other graphics to aid in data-driven decision-making.

Data visualization technology skills can help accounting graduates, for example, with interpreting and reporting financial data, a growing need in the accounting industry. Other industries also need graduates with data visualization skills, which — in another example — can help decision-makers understand real-time supply chains, overcome bottlenecks and streamline operations.

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management provides business education rooted in the Jesuit tradition of emphasizing strong ethical leadership, commitment to social responsibility and a global perspective. Graduates create and lead enterprises that contribute to prosperity and justice, locally and globally. With more than 60 faculty members and 2,000 students, the Sellinger School offers undergraduate and graduate degrees. Part-time and full-time MBAs as well as Master of Accounting programs are delivered on campuses in Baltimore, Columbia, and Timonium.