New state revenue estimates released Thursday elevated Maryland’s historic budget surplus to about $7.5 billion, an eye-popping figure that was quickly seized on by leaders in both parties to bolster their tax cut or spending proposals.

The Bureau of Revenue Estimates issued its revised revenue forecast, increasing its surplus estimate by more than $1.6 billion in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

A pause or a reduction in the state’s gas tax appeared to be one idea that was gaining traction on both sides of the political aisle.

Comptroller Peter Franchot called for a three-month holiday on the state’s gas tax, which he estimated would cost the state about $250 million.

He proposed immediate aid to low-income workers in the form of what he called $2,000 “emergency survival checks” to low-wage workers, which he said would eat up about $1 billion of the surplus. The comptroller also called for $500 million in aid to small businesses and another $500 million for child care providers.

Franchot’s gas tax proposal received almost immediate support from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who announced on Twitter that he is “working with our legislative partners on an emergency suspension of the gas tax to help with the pain at the pump.”

Hogan added that he also supports efforts by Republican lawmakers to end automatic annual gas tax increases linked to inflation.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, in a joint statement late Thursday afternoon, said they’d support a gas tax holiday though one much shorter than envisioned by Franchot.

“Marylanders need help now, and we are standing together to provide that assistance by suspending the Maryland gas tax for 30 days,” the presiding officers said in a joint statement. “During the last month, Marylanders have seen gas prices increase exponentially, compounding existing rising costs. Increased revenue projections for this year and next year give us the flexibility to provide immediate relief to families. This swift action will help ease the financial burden on everyday Marylanders while keeping the pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs who have enabled him.”

Republican lawmakers are pushing to end automatic increases in the state gas tax.

Del. Kathy Szeliga, R-Baltimore and Harford counties, sent a letter to Hogan this week urging the governor to send one-time payments to all state taxpayers.

“With the huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I urge Governor Hogan to include a $500 – $1,000 payment to each and every taxpayer in Maryland, in addition to suspending the gas tax,” Szeliga told The Daily Record. “Taxpayers are clearly being overcharged under the estimates Comptroller Franchot published. Rather than picking winners and losers, send some of that money back to every Maryland taxpayer. If Comptroller Franchot’s estimates are right, a $1,000 tax refund is reasonable and that will help every Marylander under the escalating and record setting inflation we are experiencing.”

The ballooning surplus is “attributable to the fire hydrant of cash that came in from the federal government and allowed income tax revenues to stay somewhat stable,” Franchot said. That influx of federal pandemic aid enhanced growth in income tax withholdings. Tax payments are exceeding what was collected before the pandemic, even though the state has 100,000 fewer jobs. Sale tax collections, some of which might be affected by the inflated costs of goods, is also up.

The forecast released Thursday is the last look at the state’s fiscal situation as the General Assembly finalizes the fiscal 2023 budget. The Senate is expected to begin floor debate as soon as Friday.

Entering the session, lawmakers were already looking at a historic surplus totaling about $6 billion over the previous, current and coming fiscal years. Of that, more than $4 billion is in the current and fiscal 2023 years.

Thursday’s revisions bump up the estimate to about $7.5 billion.

“With this revenue write-up, I believe there is an opportunity for the state to make prudent investments to help Marylanders who need it most,” said Treasurer Dereck Davis. “I have full confidence in Speaker Jones and President Ferguson and the members of the General Assembly along with the governor to do just that, to take this opportunity to make those who’ve had a rougher time, who struggle just a bit more trying to recover from this terrible pandemic and the resulting economic impact as well as the international incidents unfolding now.”

Thursday, governors of six states signed a letter calling on Congress to temporarily suspend the 18-cents per gallon federal gas tax.

State Budget Secretary David Brinkley continued to urge caution regarding ongoing state finances and the economy.

“We’re not out of the woods with the coronavirus and we have to remain vigilant across the spectrum,” said Brinkley, who also raised concerns about continued inflation.

The federal government Thursday announced inflation in February rose 7.9% over the same time last year. The new number was also higher than the inflation index announced for January.

Brinkley called the inflation number “gargantuan … that does not include the almost daily increases in fuel prices” decried by Franchot. The budget secretary said those effects will likely be exacerbated by the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and related economic sanctions.

“Americans and Marylanders certainly will not escape some of those economic effects and impacts,” said Brinkley.

When asked if he was concerned that continued historic inflation could cause a national recession, Franchot said: “Absolutely.”

The comptroller urged Hogan and the legislature to not go on a spending spree.

“The key is, please, no permanent ongoing obligations in the state budget and please no permanent tax cuts because we just don’t know what is going to happen down the road,” Franchot said.