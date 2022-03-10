Saul Centers declares quarterly dividends

Bethesda-based self-managed, self-administered equity REIT Saul Centers Inc. on Thursday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share on its common stock, to be paid on April 29 to holders of record on April 15.

The common dividend is unchanged from the amount paid in the previous quarter and represents a $0.04 per share (7.55%) increase over the amount paid in the prior year’s comparable quarter.

The company also declared quarterly dividends on (a) its 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.3828125 per depositary share and (b) its 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.3750000 per depositary share. The preferred dividends will be paid on April 15 to holders of record on April 1.