A. Tonya Odom | CareFirst

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced A. Tonya Odom will serve as its director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

In this role, Odom will lead the company’s continued commitment to recruiting, developing and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce to design innovative healthcare solutions for the people and communities CareFirst serves.

Odom brings 25 years of experience in strategic diversity planning and leadership. Before joining CareFirst, Odom served as the first Chief Diversity Officer for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leveraging data and statistics, collaboration and accountability to elevate diversity to a mission-critical core value.

Odom graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Howard University and earned her Juris Doctorate at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. She worked as a civil rights appellate attorney before becoming Chief Administrative Judge for the District of Columbia.