Irene Alisa Stesch | FCB Bank

Irene Alisa Stesch was named community banking manager for the Walkersville Office of FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank.

In the role of community banking manager, she is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff.

Stesch has 28 years of experience in banking and financial services. She joined ACNB Bank in 2018 as a community banking specialist at the College Square Office of NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in Westminster.

In 2020, she was named community banking manager for the Aspen Ridge Office of FCB Bank. She now serves as the manager for both the Walkersville and Aspen Ridge Offices.

Stesch was raised in Baltimore County and graduated from Woodlawn High School in Woodlawn. She has lived in Westminster for 24 years and is a member of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Westminster. Stesch has an adult daughter, Rachel Lauren.