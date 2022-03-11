Kevin Niemeyer | Northrop Realty

Kevin Niemeyer joins Northrop Realty as the director of finance and accounting. In his new role, Kevin is responsible for planning and executing the financial strategy of the brokerage to ensure long-term financial health and growth. He will also oversee the internal and external accounting operations including managing a three-person team.

Previously, Niemeyer held high-level finance positions in the hospitality industry as CFO of DavCo Restaurants, a former Wendy’s franchisee with more than 150 locations in Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia; the health care industry as controller of Anne Arundel Dermatology, a regional practice with 60+ locations and 155+ providers in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast; and the professional services industry as VP, Finance of Sandler Training, an international sales development and training organization with multiple Fortune 500 clients.

Kevin graduated from Philadelphia University (now Thomas Jefferson University) with a Bachelor of Science accounting and later obtained his CPA license.