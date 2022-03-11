Kobie Flowers | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Kobie Flowers was recognized as a Best Lawyer in America in 2022 for his Criminal Defense: General Practice work in the Washington region.

This is the third consecutive year Kobie has received this esteemed designation.

Flowers is a passionate trial lawyer with over twenty years of vast courtroom experience. He has litigated cases in federal and state courts throughout the United States and internationally in the military commissions in Guantanamo Bay. Flowers’ practice includes high-stakes criminal investigations, civil litigation, internal investigations and trials. In his lifelong effort to end mass incarceration and police brutality, Flowers also represents the wrongfully convicted.

Flowers was a civil rights prosecutor at the United States Department of Justice for more than four years, where he specialized in the prosecution of police brutality cases. Flowers was one of the prosecutors who successfully tried the largest case against federal correctional officers in the history of the Civil Rights Division. For that effort, he earned the Civil Rights Division’s Special Commendation for Outstanding Service. He never lost a single case as a federal civil rights prosecutor.

Flowers was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America Litigation: Civil Rights and White-Collar Criminal Defense list. Kobie has been a fixture on the Washington Super Lawyers list each year since 2013 and the Washingtonian Magazine’s “Top Lawyer” list for Criminal Defense since 2017. He has maintained the “AV Preeminent” rating — the highest peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell for legal ability and ethical standards — every year since 2014. In addition to his Commendation for Outstanding Service, Kobie was also awarded a Commendation for Service at Federal Public Defender’s Office and a Performance Award, Civil Rights Division, by the U.S. Justice Department.

Flowers is one of 14 Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorneys to be named to the Best Lawyers in America list for 2022. Three BGL attorneys also were recognized as a 2022 Lawyer of the Year and five were identified as Ones to Watch for 2022.