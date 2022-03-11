Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

McCormick & Co. suspends operations in Russia

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2022

McCormick & Company Inc. announced Friday it was suspending its operations in Russia, a decision that follows its move to stop all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Company operations in Ukraine have been paused in order to focus on the safety of employees and their families. To aid in humanitarian efforts, McCormick is also supporting the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) and the World Central Kitchen.

Officials with the Hunt Valley-based spice maker said it will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.

As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.

