By: Jobs March 14, 2022

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for both experienced and entry level Assistant State’s Attorney positions. All candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials.

The deadline for sending an application is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 P.M. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, list of references, and salary requirements via email to Executive Paralegal Becki Gray at RGray@carrollcountymd.gov

