Chopt adding 2 more locations in Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022

Chopt Creative Salad Company, the New York-based farm-to-fast-casual restaurant chain, announced Monday it is adding two more locations in Maryland as part of a regional growth plan.

Chopt plans to open new restaurants in Towson and Potomac in the fourth quarter of 2022 as part of its growth in the Southeast region. They will be the sixth and seventh stores in Maryland, joining locations in Annapolis, Bethesda, Rockville and two in Gaithersburg. The expansion also includes new restaurants in Georgia and Virginia.

Founded in New York City in 2001, Chopt has more than 70 restaurants in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Connecticut, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.

 

