Erica Jones | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, promoted Erica Jones to assistant community manager at Doncaster Village Apartments.

Formerly a leasing specialist at The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments, Jones has worked with CRC since 2019.

In her new position, Jones will assist with leasing and property management functions related to the operation of a 616-unit multifamily community in the Parkville section of Baltimore County. Her responsibilities will include maintaining high occupancy levels by attracting new and retaining existing residents, adhering to approved budgets, addressing and resolving resident issues, training new leasing team members and completing monthly market analysis reports.