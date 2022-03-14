Karen Wabeke | MLSC

Karen Wabeke has joined the Maryland Legal Services Corporation as program manager for its Access to Counsel in Evictions program.

In that role, she oversaw HPRP’s eviction prevention legal services for tenants in Baltimore. Prior to HPRP, Wabeke served as an AmeriCorps attorney and worked in private practice. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and the University of Michigan Law School.

MLSC’s mission is to ensure low-income Marylanders have access to stable, efficient and effective civil legal assistance through the distribution of funds to nonprofit legal services organizations. The Maryland General Assembly named MLSC administrator of the statewide Access to Counsel in Evictions program via legislation passed during the 2021 session. MLSC will also look to partner with local jurisdictions on their eviction prevention legal services efforts.