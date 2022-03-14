Maryland lost 8,100 jobs in January, report shows

Maryland lost 8,100 jobs in January while the unemployment rate remained at 5.4%, according to preliminary data released Monday by The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

During January, the mining, logging, and construction sector added 800 jobs from the construction subsector. The wholesale trade subsector added 800 jobs and the arts, entertainment, and recreation subsector gained 600 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth included Information (400 jobs added) and Other Services (100).

The education and health services sector decreased by 5,500 jobs from the health care and social assistance (3,800) and educational services (1,700) subsectors.

Other sectors that experienced decline last month include trade, transportation and utilities (1,900); educational services (1,700); professional and business services (1,700); financial activities (1,200); leisure and hospitality (1,200); and manufacturing (300).

December’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upward by 1,200 jobs, from a gain of 4,700 jobs to a gain of 5,900 jobs.