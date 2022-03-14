Tanja Allen | Northrop Realty

Tanja Allen has joined Northrop Realty as the director of business development.

With more than 15 years of leadership and sales experience, Allen will lead strategy and execution to drive market expansion, revenue growth, and profit performance for the full-service brokerage. In her new role, she also manages core services, assists with recruiting, training, tracking, and reporting of KPIs, and collaborates with internal and external business partners.

Allen began her career in the mortgage industry as a Lending Manager, utilizing her sales and relationship skills to evolve her role to expand, manage and oversee the company’s operations. She also spent 10 years in the health and beauty industry and most recently served as a branch director at Robert Half, where she developed and managed one of the highest performing offices in the region.