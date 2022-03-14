Texas governor loses initial fight against gender-affirming care

Welcome to Monday, the 58th anniversary of Jack Ruby‘s conviction of murder and his death sentence for killing John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. The conviction was later overturned and Ruby died in January 1967 while awaiting a new trial.

Here are some more news items.

— Texas judge blocks governor’s order that gender-affirming care be regarded as child abuse.

— The Jones Day law firm settles race-bias lawsuit brought by Boston paralegal.

— Bite-marks evidence is no proof at all, defense attorneys argue in seeking new trial for convicted Alabama murderer.

— Former Pittsburgh defense lawyer who told would-be clients he thinks “like a criminal” gets prison term for drug dealing.