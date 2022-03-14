Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Texas governor loses initial fight against gender-affirming care

Jones Day, bite marks, ex-defense lawyer round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 14, 2022

Welcome to Monday, the 58th anniversary of Jack Ruby‘s conviction of murder and his death sentence for killing John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. The conviction was later overturned and Ruby died in January 1967 while awaiting a new trial.

Here are some more news items.

— Texas judge blocks governor’s order that gender-affirming care be regarded as child abuse.

— The Jones Day law firm settles race-bias lawsuit brought by Boston paralegal.

Bite-marks evidence is no proof at all, defense attorneys argue in seeking new trial for convicted Alabama murderer.

— Former Pittsburgh defense lawyer who told would-be clients he thinks “like a criminal” gets prison term for drug dealing.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo