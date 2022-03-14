Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

THEODORE RUDOLPH, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 14, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of assault and robbery

In 2011, following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Theodore Rudolph, Jr., appellant, guilty of a number of offenses related to an armed robbery of the victim, Jenell Taylor. This appeal is from the denial, in part, of a motion to correct an illegal sentence filed, pro se, pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-345, by appellant in
2020.

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo