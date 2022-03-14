THEODORE RUDOLPH, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of assault and robbery

In 2011, following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Theodore Rudolph, Jr., appellant, guilty of a number of offenses related to an armed robbery of the victim, Jenell Taylor. This appeal is from the denial, in part, of a motion to correct an illegal sentence filed, pro se, pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-345, by appellant in

2020.

Read the opinion