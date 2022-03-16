AMANDA BOSKENT v. THE BELVEDERE COUNCIL OF UNIT OWNERS, et al.

Civil litigation — Motion to reconsider summary judgment — Law of the case

Returning after remand, this case concerns claims by condominium owner Amanda Boskent (“Boskent”), appellant, against the Belvedere Council of Unit Owners (“Belvedere”) and mortgage holder, Bank of America, N.A. (the “Bank”), appellees. Boskent, who was in default on her loan, brought suit in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City initially alleging that Belvedere’s manager wrongfully helped a contractor, hired by the Bank, to enter her vacant unit on February 14, 2014 in order to winterize the property.

Read the opinion