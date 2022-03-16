Jimmy Tadlock | MERIT Health Leadership Academy

MERIT Health Leadership Academy , a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering underrepresented students to become health professionals and change agents, named Jimmy Tadlock as its new executive director.

Most recently, Tadlock has served as the program director for CollegeBound Foundation in Baltimore. He helped rebuild CollegeBound’s college access program by creating its first college retention program and was actively involved in numerous collaborative work groups and committees to support student success in the greater Baltimore area.