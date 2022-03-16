Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jimmy Tadlock | MERIT Health Leadership Academy

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022

MERIT Health Leadership Academy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering underrepresented students to become health professionals and change agents, named Jimmy Tadlock as its new executive director.

Most recently, Tadlock has served as the program director for CollegeBound Foundation in Baltimore. He helped rebuild CollegeBound’s college access program by creating its first college retention program and was actively involved in numerous collaborative work groups and committees to support student success in the greater Baltimore area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo