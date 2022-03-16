Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KEON GRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 16, 2022

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Kazadi

On July 5, 2018, appellant Keon Gray fired a gun into a vehicle occupied by Darnell Holmes, her boyfriend Malik Edison, her daughter D.R. , and her goddaughter, seven-year-old Taylor Hayes. Tragically, one of the bullets fatally wounded Taylor. Consequently, the State charged appellant with numerous crimes including: first and second-degree murder of Taylor Hayes, and attempted first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree assault of Darnell Holmes, Malik Edison, and D.R.

Read the opinion

