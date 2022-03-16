LifeBridge Health’s Magic of Life Gala returns

LifeBridge Health announced the return of the Magic of Life Gala on Wednesday, celebrating team members, executives, physicians, partners, patients, donors and board members for their commitment to upholding the organization’s “Care Bravely” credo.

The event is scheduled for April 30 at 6 p.m. at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore. This year’s gala co-chairs are Keith and Alissa Attman, Dan and Gina Hirschhorn, and Jimmy and Donna Smith.

LifeBridge Health was unable to hold the biennial Magic Life Gala in 2020 due to COVID-19 and as such, the organization is eager to bring this important fundraiser back with a bang.

For the first time ever, LifeBridge Health will present a Lifetime Philanthropy Achievement award. The award will be presented to Phyllis L. and Leonard J. Attman. The Attmans are extraordinary at modeling philanthropy with their family members through the generations and are the ideal matriarch and patriarch” to be the first ever recipient of this prestigious honor.

Entertainment for this year’s Magic of Life Gala will be a special performance featuring Martin Short and special guest, Paul Shaffer. The comedian/actor and musician/actor both have been performing for audiences for generations.

Some know Short for memorable characters created on SCTV and Saturday Night Live and movies such as “The Three Amigos” and the remake of “Father of the Bride.” Shaffer is best known as David Letterman’s musical director for 33 years on “Late Night, With David Letterman” and “The Late Show, With David Letterman.” He also continues to the musical director and producer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

The Magic of Life Gala began more than 20 years ago and has since earned the distinction of being the second largest one-day nonprofit fundraiser in the greater Baltimore area, raising money for Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale and Grace Medical Center.

Along with the performance, the gala also highlights the lifesaving and life-changing work of LifeBridge Health hospitals and caregivers.

More than 1,800 people attended the last in-person gala (2018), which raised more than $3.7 million for the nonprofit health system. In 2020, despite having to cancel the event because of COVID, LifeBridge Health raised $3.4 million to support its programs and services.