RUDY AGUILAR GARCIA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Right to speedy trial — Hicks rule

Appellant, Rudy Aguilar Garcia, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County and charged with sex abuse of a minor and related charges. After his motion to dismiss for alleged violations of the Hicks rule was denied, appellant entered an Alford plea to one count of sexual offense in the third degree. He was then sentenced to ten years, suspended, with all but time served, to be followed by five years of supervised probation. Upon this timely appeal, appellant presents the following question for our review.

