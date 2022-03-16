VINCENT ETHAN BUNNER & CALVIN LOCKNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Assaultive behavior

Vincent Bunner and Calvin Lockner were charged in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, participation in a criminal gang activity that resulted in death, participation in a criminal gang, and conspiracy to commit murder. They were tried together, over Mr. Bunner’s objection, and at the end of trial, a jury returned guilty verdicts on second-degree murder and acquitted them on the other charges. On appeal, Mr. Bunner reprises his claim that he should have been tried separately, contends that the circuit court erred by admitting evidence of Mr. Bunner’s “assaultive behavior,” and argues that the court erred in admitting irrelevant and prejudicial evidence.

