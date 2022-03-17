Last Mile Education Fund launches $500K student debt relief initiative for Women’s History Month 

The Baltimore-based Last Mile Education Fund surprised 22 prior grantees with awards to pay as much as $20,000 toward their student debt through the Last Mile Debt Relief Initiative for Tech Equity, announced Thursday.

The program aims to enable tech graduates from low-income backgrounds freedom in their career choices, like pursuing advanced degrees, putting their tech skills to work for social good, such as working in education or government, or launching a startup of their own.

Launched through a $500,000 gift from the Hopper-Dean Foundation, the Debt Relief Initiative for Tech Equity invited previous Last Mile grant recipients in their final semester or who have recently graduated with a computer science-related bachelor’s degree to apply for relief from educational debt.

Last Mile received requests to pay educational debt in excess of $2 million from 56 applicants, which represents an average of $37,000 of student debt per applicant. However, multiple applicants reported debt in excess of six figures, with the largest amount of debt owed by a single applicant exceeding $200,000.