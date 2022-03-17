St. Elmo residence project begins in Bethesda

Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., based in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday announced the start of the St. Elmo Project, a rental housing development in Bethesda.

Daiwa House Texas, together with Rockville-based Duball LLC and The Lenkin Company, a property management company in Washington, established St. Elmo Apartments LLC, a special purpose company which will be developing the project.

The building will be 22 stories tall with four levels of underground parking with 219 spaces. It will consist of 276 units — 17 studios, 141 one-bedroom units, 92 two-bedroom units and 26 three-bedroom units — in 40 configurations with unit sizes ranging from 495 to 1,565 square feet. Amenities will include a resident-only fitness center, outdoor pool and club lounge in the shared spaces.

Maurice Walters was the architect on the project. HITT Contracting was chosen as the general contractor. Construction began March 7 and is expected to be ready for residents in September 2024.