ANNAPOLIS — Temporarily cheaper gas prices in Maryland are here, and the state’s top tax collector is vowing to bring down the hammer on recalcitrant gas station owners.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed the legislation into law hours after the House and Senate gave final approval on legislation creating a 30-day gas tax holiday. Moments later, Comptroller Peter Franchot called for an extension of the program and joined Republican lawmakers in a call to decouple — temporarily — automatic increases tied to annual rate of inflation.

Franchot, speaking just after Hogan signed into law the pause he called for just a week ago, said it would be implemented immediately by the state’s 2300 gas station operators.

“I can tell you they’re hardworking,” said Franchot. “They’re honest. They care about this. They want it to happen and to work effectively and easily.”

Franchot acknowledged he has heard “skepticism” from the public that the decrease will not be passed on to the public. The comptroller’s officer told lawmakers last week it had no way to enforce a price change. Franchot told reporters the public could not report gas stations to his office.

But if it is not implemented, Franchot threatened consequences.

“I’ll just say that the hammer is going to come down because we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Franchot.

Possible consequences include audits as well as suspension and revocation of licenses. Franchot’s express authority to enforce the law in this manner was not immediately clear.

“As always, there could be a minority of folks that might want to create a problem and might want to try to pinch a penny here or there but the majority will want to do the right thing and to the comptroller’s point we do have vehicles to investigate what’s happening,” said Deputy Comptroller Andrew Schaufele. “We’ll be out there.”

Franchot, however, said he believed those actions would be unneeded and that “the heavy hammer of the free enterprise system” would make some dealers considering the potential profit to reconsider.

“We’re not going to (have to enforce it) because this is something that is given out to these wonderful gas station owners,” said Franchot. “They’re the embodiment of capitalism and competition. This money is going to go to them and we definitely have regulatory authority to take their licenses and shut them down if they are acting illegally. I would never do that because it’s not going to happen. I’ve been in touch with them. They’re good people. They work hard. They want to do the right thing.”

The bill suspends collection of the 36-cent excise on gasoline for 30 days. Gas station operators who have fuel on hand for which the tax has been prepaid will be eligible to apply for a reimbursement. Station operators will then have to pay the tax on fuel they have left at the end of the 30-day period. The provision is meant to both allow all dealers to participate immediately and also prevent the hoarding of untaxed fuel.

The bill took effect immediately with the governor’s signature. Maryland is the first state to enact such a gas tax holiday.

“This, of course, is not going to be a cure all,” said Hogan. “Market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide immediate relief for Marylanders.”

The brief bill signing ceremony proved popular with House and Senate Democrats and Republicans happy to be seen reducing the gas tax temporarily in an election year.

“Why are we here?” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore. “We are here because we are showing that Maryland leaders know that when there are problems that Marylanders are facing, we come together and we fix them.”

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, praised the temporary reduction calling it “a targeted response to extraordinary circumstances.”

The new law expires at midnight April 16, days after the General Assembly wraps up its 90-day session and right on top of the annual Easter and spring break travel surges. Any extension would likely require additional legislation.

Gas prices have soared nationwide in recent weeks; Maryland’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.17 as of Friday, according to AAA.

The actual savings to an individual or its effect on household budgets might be debatable.

Over that period, a motorist driving a car with a 15-gallon tank would save a little more than $5 on a fill-up or about $22 for the month if filling up weekly.

“Folks that go around saying ‘gee, it’s just 36 cents, geesh, that’s not very much if you fill your tank up.’ That’s not the way the public sees it,” said Franchot. “This is something that’s really caught fire.”

Franchot initially called for a 90-day pause a week ago. Since then the legislation flew through the House and Senate.

Franchot repeated his call for an extension. He also joined Republicans lawmakers in a call to suspend, at least temporarily, automatic increases in the state’s gas tax tied to inflation. A 2013 law that raised the tax for the first time in 20 years included the automatic increase.

Inflation, however, is growing at its fastest pace in 40 years and approached 8% in January and February. Should that trend continue, the increase would cause more pain at the pump on July 1.

“We’re facing this high inflation period that is attributable in part, I think, to the nightmare in Ukraine,” said Franchot, adding the Russian invasion may add uncertainty a to the economy that causes additional inflation.

“If inflation has jumped up, we are tying gas prices to inflation … I think we probably should take a break for a year,” said Franchot.