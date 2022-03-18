Jill Centofanti, Susan Fieldhouse, Carolyn Salazar and Andrew Van Der Stuyf | McDaniel College

McDaniel College announced recent staff promotions and additions as Jill Centofanti was promoted to dean of admissions, Susan Fieldhouse joined the college as its new registrar, Carolyn Salazar was named associate vice president for institutional advancement and Andrew Van Der Stuyf joined McDaniel as associate vice president for facilities management.

In her new role, Centofanti has oversight of the college’s overall admissions efforts. She joined the college as associate director of admissions in 2001 and most recently led the admissions operations team as the executive director of admissions operations and technology. She graduated from Stevenson University with a bachelor’s degree in business communications.

Fieldhouse most recently served as registrar at Middle Tennessee State University and was assistant registrar at Harford Community College in Bel Air and the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She has also held positions serving students and faculty at Middle Tennessee State University, University of North Texas, University of West Georgia and University of Montevallo in Alabama. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Mars Hill University in North Carolina.

Salazar will oversee major gifts and annual giving as well as athletic and parent giving programs. She previously served as director of development at Shippensburg University and was associate director of development at Penn State Dic

kinson Law. Salazar earned a bachelor’s degree from Iona College and both a master’s degree and Ph.D. from St. John’s University, where she also served as assistant director for institutional advancement and taught as an adjunct professor in English.

Van Der Stuyf will oversee all planning, operational and budgetary activities for the physical plant, maintenance, custodial, grounds, environmental safety, project management, fleet management, and off-campus properties. He has more than 30 years of experience and was previously director of facilities, buildings, and grounds at George Washington University. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in marine engineering from the State University of New York Maritime College and Master of Engineering from the Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland.